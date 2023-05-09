Former 3 Music boss, Baba Sadiq, has commended the Church of Pentecost for supporting gospel singer, Piesie Esther.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, the entertainment expert urged church denominations to rally behind gospel artistes not only during awards ceremonies but also to help promote their craft.

“The way the Pentecost church backs its artistes is very commendable. It’s something that must not stop. All the big churches should unite and back their artistes to ensure that beyond winning awards they will bring honor to the church and artiste.

“Imagine that organisations as powerful as the church beyond backing them for awards are also intentionally making sure that beyond the award season, their artistes will get many streams from the church, singing their songs, doing renditions, it will help.

“I believe with even the Christian population that we have, if half of the population rallies behind the gospel musicians, they’ll break the ceiling,” he added.

The Pentecostal Church of Ghana in 2021 threw its weight behind gospel singer, Diana Hamilton who emerged as the Artiste of the Year award.

Piesie Esther managed to win the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year awards.

ALSO READ:

It was almost not a contest – Baba Sadiq on Black…

Perez Musik reacts to big win at 2023 VGMA

Adane Best surprises Black Sherif for singing his song on stage…