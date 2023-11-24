Gospel musician, Piesie Esther has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Nacee’s intention to distribute condoms at his concert.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Friday, Nacee explained that, there is a need to intensify the use of condoms during sex, especially among couples; the reason he believes his sponsors will share condoms at his concert.

While acknowledging the purpose of condoms for birth control, Piesie shared her reservations about implementing a similar initiative at her concerts.

However, she said she sees nothing wrong with it because she believes the initiative is not in anyway to promote fornication or casual sex.

She is certain Nacee will share the condoms to only couples hence could not fathom the hullabaloo about the issue.

“That is Nacee’s agenda so I won’t sit here and say it is wrong. There’s nothing wrong with it. But for me, I haven’t thought about such a thing” Piesie said in an interview on Starr Chat.

