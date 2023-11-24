The management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has refuted multiple media reports purporting that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIA) is on the brink of collapsing.

According to NHIA, it has consistently paid healthcare facilities an average of One Hundred and Fifty Million Ghana Cedis (GHS150 Million) every Thirty (30) days especially over the past two years.

“Evidence of monthly claims payment can be found on the website (www.nhis.gov.gh/payments),” the statement read.

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II is reported to have pleaded to the government to leave the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) alone and provide it to the NHIA to bolster its functions—particularly the processing of claims for healthcare providers.

The National Health Insurance Authority noted that, the story is inaccurate and unfortunate.

The NHIA stated categorically that no government during the Fourth Republic has ever provided the NHIA with all the NHIL collected albeit enshrined in law.

“While management appreciates Osagyefo’s call for the government to give the Scheme the full amount of the NHIL collected, we would like to address the erroneous impression that the reportage created, suggesting that the Scheme is on the verge of collapse because the NHIA is not receiving the full amount of the NHI levy, therefore depriving healthcare providers of their rightful claims.”

“We hereby encourage the media to find out the real situation that exists in our healthcare facilities and not to paint a picture that is at a considerable distance from the truth. Millions of Ghanaians continue to depend on the NHIS to provide access to healthcare,” it added.

