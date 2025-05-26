NHIA disburses approximately GHS 260 million claims to healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority has disbursed nearly 260 million cedis to healthcare providers under the insurance scheme for May 2025.

The new amount, paid within 21 days of the month, adds to the over 1 billion cedis of the claims paid by the Authority to credentialed service providers for this year.

The payments were disbursed to public, private, mission and quasi-public health facilities across the country.

Over 112.6 million cedis, representing 43 percent of the total amount, was paid to public facilities while private service providers were paid over 104.6 million cedis – 40 percent.

Facilities under the mission category received over 40 million cedis – 15 percent – with the Quasi-public facilities taking over 2.2 million cedis, representing 1 percent.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the NHIA said the initiative is part of its commitment to prompt payment to enhance healthcare delivery and maintain a debt-free status.

“The significant disbursement demonstrates the NHIA’s unwavering commitment to sustaining the scheme and ensuring that healthcare providers are resourced and motivated to deliver quality services to cherished members,” portions of the statement read.

The Authority says it remains focused on improving efficiency and delivering on its mandates to ensure financial access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

“We thank our stakeholders for their continued support and assure the public of our dedication to transparency, accountability, and timely payments,” the statement concluded.