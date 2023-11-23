General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, thinks it is not too cool for patrons to pay to attend worship events.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of the launch of his annual event, Art of Worship, the revered man of God said such platforms shouldn’t be an avenue to make money since God has no price tag.

“It doesn’t matter the artiste billed on the programme. Whether an A-list Gospel act or not, patrons should not pay to attend the event. I don’t have a problem with others charging fees, but if the event is meant to encounter God for all the wonderful things He has done for us, then I think admission should be free.

“As I said, you cannot take money if the event is meant to encounter God. I cannot put any price tag on God. Therefore, asking patrons to pay will be wrong. I have done my Art of Worship for 16 years and it is always free,” he said.

Rev. Lamptey’s comments will certainly spark a wave of debate particularly at a time when gospel music players have been lamenting about the lack of sponsorship for their events.

ALSO READ: