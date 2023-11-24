Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, whose claim to fame is his role in 2015 movie Beast Of No Nation has expressed regrets over his past financial decisions.

Discussing his life post-movie, Strika, as he is famed, said he is back on the streets, while his co-star, Abraham Atta, has evolved into a “big boy”.

The reason for their contrasting experiences, in Strika’s opinion, is management during and after the success of the film.

He explained that, while Abraham had a family to manage him and oversee his affairs, he [Strika] is an orphan who was being managed by random people.

He added that, Abraham’s family invested his earnings heavily into his educations and personal well-being, unlike him, whose funds were disbursed haphazardly.

“I was not mature so I was oblivious. My money was distributed anyhow. The people told me I was paid a huge amount because it was a foreign production, but my managers handed me just GH¢30,000.

Barely 18-years-old at that time, Strika said the money who got from the money did not last for a year because he squandered the money on unnecessary things.

If given the opportunity to turn back the hands of time, the actor who currently juggles coconut selling and begging, said he would invested his earnings into profitable ventures.

READ ALSO