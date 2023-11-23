Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oxlade has opened up about why he is sentimental about his songs.

According to him, he evaluates his songs by the impact it has made on lives.

“I don’t think ‘KuLoSa’ is my biggest song, I judge them by their impact. Every song has it’s purpose in your life so I cannot say, because KuLoSa gave me global recognition does not mean ‘Non-Living thing’ did not impact lives. I am the creator so I cannot judge, they are all my songs and I will always be sentimental so it is up to the fans,” he said on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

Speaking on the topic of music promotion, Oxlade said blending both traditional and new media is important.

“You have to find a balance, you are reaching out to different markets and audience not everyone is on TikTok, there are certain people that love listening to the radio. All types of marketing matter,” he added.

Oxlade is currently in Ghana to promote his new music.