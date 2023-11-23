President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu says Chris Hughton must not be blamed for Black Stars’ woes.

The senior national team and Hughton have come under scrutiny following their 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday in Moroni.

Following the defeat against Comoros, football fans have called for Chris Hughton to be sacked.

But Abdul Salam says the players must be blamed for the recent happenings at the team and not Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal.

Abdul Salam

“We have players playing in the Premier League and other top European clubs but when they assemble for a Black Stars game, they fail to perform,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“I think something is fundamentally wrong with the team and for me, it is not about Chris Hughton and his technical team. These players are good and it is about time they come together and fight for the country.

“Chris Hughton is a top-class coach who has managed clubs in the Premier League so in terms of understanding the game, he is there so must task the players to improve their performance,” he added.

The Black Stars, opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Madagascar last week at the Baba Yara Stadium with Inaki Williams scoring a 95th-minute goal.

Ghana after two games sit third in Group I with three points and will face Mali in their next game in March 2024.

