Former Black Queens coach, Bashir Hayford beleives Chris Hughton must be maintained as the head coach of the Black Stars and awarded a long-term contract to be able to build a formidable team.

His comments come after Ghana’s 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday afternoon.

Myziane Maolida scored a solo goal in the first half to secure the three points.

With calls already emerging for the sack of the former Premier League manager, Bashir Hayford, who is also a former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC head coach believes Chris Hughton is not the problem and must be therefore be maintained and awarded a long-term contract.

“The problem with the Black Stars is not the coach, but rather a lack of teamwork,” he told Akoma FM in an interview.

“He should not be fired but must be given a long-term contract,” he added.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win against Madagascar in their group opener at the Baba Yara Stadium last week Friday with Inaki Williams scoring a 95th minute goal.

However, the defeat against Comoros on Tuesday leave Ghana at the third spot with three points.

Chris Hughton and his boys will now focus on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for next year in Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO