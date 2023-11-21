The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana is in shock after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Comoros on Tuesday.

Both sides won their opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ghana recorded a 1-0 against Madagascar while Comoros recorded a 4-2 win over the Central African Republic.

In the second Group I game at the Stade de Moroni, Chris Hughton paraded a strong starting XI against Comoros.

Andre Ayew, who was left out of the first game against Madagascar made a return to the squad with Nicholas Opoku and Denis Odoi also starting the game.

Ghana started the game on a good note and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 6th minute but Antoine Semenyo fired the ball wide.

The Black Stars kept pressing the home side but they sat deep and composed.

Richard Ofori’s goalkeeping prowess was tested several times but the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was not troubled by any of them.

The Black Stars also had good chances but failed to convert any of them. However, the deadlock was broken two minutes to the end of the first half.

Myziane Maolida scored from an individual brilliance after the Black Stars’ defense failed to deal with the situation as the first half ended 1:0 in favour of the home side.

After recess, Mohammed Kudus was introduced to replace Andre Ayew. The Black Stars pressed the home side.

Ghana created chances and dictated the pace of the game in the second half but still struggled to find the back of the net.

Semenyo and Inaki Williams all came close of scoring for the Black Stars but their efforts yielded no results.

Ernest Nuamah came on to replace Abdul Salis Samed while Majeed Ashimeru came on to replace Antoine Semenyo.

Nuamah scored seconds after coming on but the referee whistled for a foul.

Comoros came close of increasing the lead but Denis Odoi prevented the strike.

Ashmieru came close of scoring an equalizer but his shot went wide.

Despite playing away, the Black Stars pressed the home side hoping to level up but Comoros left no space for the Black Stars.

Leicester City attacker, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was introduced to replace Jordan Ayew. Issahaku’s presence was felt with his crosses could not locate any player.

Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams all came close of scoring for Ghana but their effort was saved by the Comoros goalkeeper.

Medeama SC striker, Jonathan Sowah was brought on to replace Baba Iddrisu.

The Black Stars pressed to find the back of the net but the game ended 1:0 in favour of Comoros.

The win means Comoros has recorded two wins against the Black Stars after a 3-2 win in the last AFCON in Cameroon.

The Black Stars, who now have three points after two game will now focus on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year before they resume their World Cup qualifiers in March next year.