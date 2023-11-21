The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, has promised to appoint less than 60 ministers if elected as President in the 2024 election.

According to him, this will save the country from fiscal burden and stop government from overspending.

In addition, Mr. Mahama said Assembly members would also be paid allowances for their service to the nation.

He made this promise when his ‘Building Ghana Campaign’ made a stop at Dwomoh in the Ahafo region.

The former President told residents “every minister is given two vehicles; one four-wheel and a salon car. Government caters for their housing and other entertainment facilities. Allowances are also paid to them… If we reduce these numbers we will save money to pay Assembly members”.

In 2020, the NDC made a campaign promise to pay allowances to Assembly members but the party was unsuccessful in the quest to capture power.





The promise was aimed at complementing work being done by the Assembly members in their electoral areas.



“It is estimated to cost the government GH₵ six million if allowances of GH₵1,000 is paid to Assembly members across the country” Mahama added.