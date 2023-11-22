Comoros has dragged Ghana following their 1-0 hard-fought win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Coelacanths hosted the Black Stars in the second Group I game at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday evening.

Both sides opened their campaign with wins. Ghana recorded a 1-0 win over Madagascar while Comoros recorded a 4-2 win against the Central African Republic.

However, a first-half goal by Myziane Maolida sealed the win for Comoros.

The win mean Comoros now sit top of Group I with six points while Ghana sit 4th with just three points.

After the game, Comoros trolled the Black Stars on social media.

Did you say Ghana? pic.twitter.com/zr5PFqA3K1 — 🇰🇲 Comoros Football 269 (@ComorosFootball) November 21, 2023

This is the second time Comoros has recorded a win against Ghana.

The first win came during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where they inflicted a 3-2 defeat on the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, head coach for the side, Chris Hughton has come under intense pressure with several football-loving fans calling for his exit.