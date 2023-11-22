Ghanaian football-loving fans have taken to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter to vent their frustrations following Black Stars’ defeat to Comoros.

Ghana in their second group of the 2026 World Cup qualifier suffered a 1-0 defeat against The Coelacanths at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday.

Having opened their campaign with a win, Chris Hughton and his boys were hoping to maintain their good start but Myziane Maolida’s first-half goal was enough as the home side recorded the three points.

Earlier this month, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) deliberated on the future of Chris Hughton after losing to Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games.

The leadership of the football governing body was unconvinced that Hughton could lead the team effectively in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Following the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their disappointment with both the Black Stars’ coach and the team’s defeat to Comoros.

The former Premier League manager was criticized for his style of play with many predicting doom for him.

Below are some reactions

Chris Hughton and CK Akonnor… the value is the same. pic.twitter.com/U97mqWKIa6 — Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) November 21, 2023

herr the Blackstars the shaaa waaa herrr 😅😅🤣 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) November 21, 2023

Chris Hughton is just the foreign version of CK Akonnor. Nothing special pic.twitter.com/WXs22ZTyOB — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) November 21, 2023

How do they get the license to coach cos eyy 😹 pic.twitter.com/xU0b5ljGhP — andy👾💧 (@fcbAndy_) November 21, 2023

Nora can manage Blackstars better than Chris Hughton. pic.twitter.com/tNueA5L5P7 — CORROSIVE RULE 👿🇬🇭 (@yaw_devil) November 21, 2023

Chris Hughton is too headstrong.



Asuoden paaa — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 21, 2023

Chris Hughton and his assistants, planning what exactly?? huh



8 goals in 9 games, a goal scored against Madagascar and Comoros pic.twitter.com/2CXJJqiTFB — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) November 21, 2023