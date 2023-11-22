Ghanaian football-loving fans have taken to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter to vent their frustrations following Black Stars’ defeat to Comoros.
Ghana in their second group of the 2026 World Cup qualifier suffered a 1-0 defeat against The Coelacanths at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday.
Having opened their campaign with a win, Chris Hughton and his boys were hoping to maintain their good start but Myziane Maolida’s first-half goal was enough as the home side recorded the three points.
Earlier this month, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) deliberated on the future of Chris Hughton after losing to Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games.
The leadership of the football governing body was unconvinced that Hughton could lead the team effectively in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.
Following the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their disappointment with both the Black Stars’ coach and the team’s defeat to Comoros.
The former Premier League manager was criticized for his style of play with many predicting doom for him.
Below are some reactions