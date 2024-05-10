He said the challenge was also due to Ghana’s definition of deforestation which differed from the EU’s while the country’s scattered laws and lack of robust traceability systems posed significant challenges.

Under the law, he said, the EU would collect data and conduct risk assessments on countries and commodities, and Ghana must meet the requirements to avoid trade barriers.

Although Ghana faces challenges in meeting the EUDR requirements, he said with a methodical approach, the country could be a bright spot in the region, providing effective models for other countries to meet the regulations.

He said putting in place the necessary measures would help protect existing forest areas, effectively manage land, and support small-scale farming. Also crucial to meeting the EU’s requirements is maintaining environmental balance.

Objective of workshop

The President of the Women in Timber Ghana, Ernestina Owusu Bannahene, expressed worry that the implementation deadline for the EUDR was fast approaching and that Ghana faced challenges in meeting the regulation.

She was of the view that the underlying issue that needed to be tackled was illegal mining in forest reserves which was having a devastating impact on communities and people to address the issue of deforestation.

She, therefore, called for attitudinal change among all stakeholders. The Director of RAIN, Doreen Asumang -Yehoah, said the workshop was to build the capacity of women in the natural resource and forest sector.

“We want them to be updated on legal issues relating to the natural resource sector”. The workshop attracted participants from academia, research, non-governmental organisations, state institutions and the media.

