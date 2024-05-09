The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for a good job done during a recent visit to the Manhyia Palace.

He encouraged the Minister to maintain his momentum, emphasizing the high expectations Ghanaians has for the government.

The Asantehene recalled the Minister’s initial visit seeking his blessing upon assuming office and noted his satisfaction with the Minister’s performance thus far.

The occasion coincided with the celebration of the Asantehene’s 74th birthday and his 25 years of esteemed leadership.

“I am glad to see you and your team here to wish me a long life and good health. I watch and listen to everything that goes on, and I have no doubt about your competence and commitment to your work. Your working visits to institutions, your impressive performance give us the assurance that the economy will recover from the current situation. Don’t relax, keep up the good work,” the Asantehene said.

“Your teamwork with the leadership of the Bank of Ghana is commendable, and I am certain that Ghanaians will soon begin to see the positive impact of the measures you have taken to restore confidence in the economy,” the revered King added.

He later underscored the need for the Minister to continue to work in unison with the officials of the Ministry to achieve greater and immeasurable success for the people of Ghana.

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Amin Adam, thanked the Asantehene for his contribution to the growth and development of Ghana.

Dr. Amin Adam noted that it was heartwarming to join the rest of the world in wishing the occupant of the Golden Stool well on such a beautiful occasion.

According to the Minister, the Asantehene is a great leader God has blessed the country with, and it was important to value such a “treasure” who has dedicated 25 years of his life to the service of Ghana.

“Nana, we are here to thank you for your kind words. I can assure you that, together with my team, we will live up to your expectations and ensure we put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians,” he disclosed.

