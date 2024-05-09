The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Council of Elders of South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has urged calm and peace among citizens as they prepare for the election.

Speaking at the International Peace Summit in South Africa, he highlighted the challenges the country faced in its quest for democracy.

On behalf of the NDC and Ghanaians at large, he admonished the citizens to remember the indomitable spirit that passes through the veins of the nation as they go to the polls on May 29.

“Let us pause for a moment to reflect on the turbulent waters through which South Africa has sailed. From the shackles of apartheid to the beacon of hope in the form of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s journey has been one of resilience, courage, and triumph against all odds.

“It is a testament to the power of unity, forgiveness, and the unwavering belief in a better tomorrow,” he said.

It is Mr Quarshie’s prayer that, the election will be a beacon of hope, a celebration of freedom, and a testament to the enduring power of peace and democracy.

“After six and eight uninterrupted peaceful elections, respectively, since 1992, Ghana and South Africa have become experts in their own rights in the conduct of elections.

“I must commend the independent Electoral Commission of South Africa for the work done so far and further encourage the electoral management body to be diligent, transparent, and cooperative with all stakeholders to deliver a very credible election once again,” he added.

