Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has given a savage response to President Akufo-Addo for urging Ghanaians not to vote for him in the December general elections.

The President is quoted to have said electing Mr. Mahama as President would undermine the achievements made during his time in office.

During a mini rally held in Doboro, Eastern region, following his visit to Blue Skies Limited, the President reaffirmed his support for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the preferred candidate to succeed him.

To him, Dr. Bawumia would continue the trajectory of development set during his administration.

In his reply on social media, Mr Mahama said President Akufo-Addo’s plea to Ghanaians to apt.

This is because, he will not continue a legacy of corruption, bad governance, arrogance, ineptitude, and a bankrupt economy.

Mr Mahama pointed out the adverse effects of President Akufo-Addo’s policies, highlighting the increase in poverty among Ghanaians under the current administration.

“Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket,” Mr Mahama wrote.

