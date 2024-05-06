A raging fire has destroyed multiple structures at Saban Park in Chorkor Chemuena in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when most of the affected persons were in church.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to the incident and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

The firefighters were drawn from the Korle Bu fire station and Accra City, Makola.

The fire gutted multiple chamber and hall self-contains.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but some witnesses have attributed it to an electrical fault.

