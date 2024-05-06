Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team has secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after a triumphant performance over Nigeria on Day 2 of the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

Despite a setback during the changeover on Day 1, the Ghanaian quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah demonstrated resilience as they stormed to victory in Heat 2 at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau.

Clocking in at a Season Best time of 38.29s, the team sealed their ticket to the Summer Games.

Nigeria, the gold medalists in the 2023 African Games, also secured a spot at the Olympics, finishing second behind Ghana with a time of 38.57s.

South Africa and Liberia also qualified, rounding out the representatives from the continent at the 33rd Olympic Games.

In the 4x100m finals, the USA dominated both the men’s and women’s events, setting championship records.

The American men’s team, led by world champion Noah Lyles, claimed the gold with a time of 37.40s, while the women’s team set a new record of 41.85s.

Ahead to Paris 2024, the Ghanaian relay team is determined to leave a mark, aiming to build on their impressive performance at the Tokyo 2020 edition.

Despite facing disqualification in the final due to a lane violation, the team set a national record and now focuses on making a strong statement on the Olympic stage once again.