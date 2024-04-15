The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi East municipality of the Oti Region has called on the Police to investigate the fire outbreak at the office of late Municipal Chief Executive, Bernard Aborkugya.

They suspects foul play as the fire outbreak occurred exactly a week after his death.

Speaking with Adom News, the former Member of Parliament, Michael Yaw Gyato said the timing of the fire just a week after the MCE’s death is suspicious.

According to him, it is crucial for the Police to take swift action to determine the cause of the fire and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Mr. Gyato noted that, the people of Krachi deserve answers and justice, and it is up to the Police to give them closure.

Only then, he stated can the community begin to heal and move forward from this tragic event.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Friday morning, quickly engulfed the entire building, leaving nothing but ashes in its wake.

The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief, as they mourn the loss of their beloved leader.

Bernard Aborkugya was known for his dedication to serving the people of Krachi East, and his sudden passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but many suspect foul play given the timing of the incident.

