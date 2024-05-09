The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Joseph A. Dadzie, to revitalize the National Oil Company and restore its former glory.

The board of directors of GNPC, led by board chairman Hon. Freddie Blay, paid a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to introduce the new CEO to the King and extend well wishes on his 25th anniversary and 74th birthday.

Expressing his sentiments, the Asantehene emphasized the importance of GNPC to both himself and the entire nation. He underscored the Corporation’s role as a key pillar in Ghana’s development and urged Mr. Dadzie to lead efforts to make GNPC great again.

“GNPC is dear to me and the nation. It is one of the strongest pillars of the country that could help in the development of Ghana,” stated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene acknowledged that Mr. Dadzie had faced frustration in his previous tenure at GNPC but commended President Akufo-Addo’s decision to reappoint him as CEO.

He urged Mr. Dadzie to unite the corporation and work closely with the board to bring glory to GNPC.

“For the board to push that you return to head the corporation means they have seen something good in you,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II remarked.

In response, Mr. Joseph Dadzie expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his leadership and pledged to work diligently with the board, management, and staff of GNPC to ensure the company’s growth.

“I will not do anything to disappoint you,” Mr. Dadzie assured the Asantehene, promising to complete all GNPC-funded projects in the Ashanti Region.

Hon. Freddie Blay, the board chairman of GNPC, praised the Asantehene for his impactful initiatives and assured continued support from the corporation.

He promised to showcase all projects undertaken by GNPC in the Ashanti Region to demonstrate the corporation’s loyalty to the Asantehene.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and GNPC board member, lauded the Asantehene for his support during his candidacy for the presidency.

He also extended prayers for the Asantehene’s long life and strength.

