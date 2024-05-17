A middle-aged man named Kwadwo Amoah Ampong, has been nabbed for allegedly posing as a staff of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to engage in fraudulent activities.

The suspect purportedly presented himself as the chief private investigator for the Asantehene, exploiting this false identity to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He stands accused of orchestrating schemes to extort money from individuals as well as leveraging both traditional and social media platforms to propagate baseless accusations against several Asante chiefs.

Among his fraudulent activities, Ampong allegedly made damning allegations against specific direct chiefs under Otumfuo, including those of Pekyi N1, Gyaakye, Donyina, and Asotwe.

These accusations, ranging from illegal mining to land sales and embezzlement, were aimed at tarnishing the reputations of respected community leaders.

The suspect’s actions allegedly caused significant confusion and discord among local leaders, as they grappled with the fallout from his deceitful claims.

However, Ampong’s deception came to light when he was confronted by the kinsmen of Saamanhene Palace in Kumasi, where he ultimately confessed to his crimes and renounced his false title.