The coalition of Imams and Zongo Chiefs from the Upper East Region bestowed a citation of honor upon Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lauding his significant contributions and unwavering commitment to the region and its communities.

The coalition praised Dr. Bawumia as a “man of action” who consistently delivers on his promises and fosters an inclusive environment that transcends political, religious, and tribal divides.

This recognition was to highlight Dr. Bawumia’s exceptional impact as Vice President, and his ability to bring respect, recognition, and intellectual discourse into Ghanaian politics.

In a press statement, the chiefs said his influence has particularly resonated within the Zongo communities, where his name has become synonymous with progress and positive change.

The citation highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, which has benefited both young and old across the country, and acknowledged his personally financed projects that have significantly improved the lives of those in the Upper East Region’s Zongo communities.

“You are not only an asset to the NPP and Zongos but a national asset and one that must be jealously guarded,” the coalition stated, expressing their deep admiration and support for Dr. Bawumia.

The Imams and Zongo Chiefs extended their heartfelt prayers, wishing Dr. Bawumia Godspeed and Allah’s guidance and favor in his political endeavors.

They expressed hope that his campaign messages would resonate with the Ghanaian electorate, enabling him to achieve his aspirations and continue his transformative work.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for peace, prosperity, and continued success for Dr. Bawumia, reaffirming his esteemed position as a beloved and respected figure in Ghanaian society.