The Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, has extolled the virtues of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for putting the Ashanti Kingdom on an even higher pedestal globally.

According to Mr. Alex Dadey, “if the Ashanti Kingdom was trading on the international stock markets, it would have been one of the most profitable stocks to buy.”

Speaking on behalf of corporate Ghana at a royal banquet held for diplomats and industry players on the eve of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary durbar, Mr. Dadey described the King’s 25-year reign as “tremendously successful, and impactful both locally and globally”.

Otumfuo as a stabilizing force to Corporate Ghana

Mr. Dadey, who is also the current Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said Otumfuo has been a stabilising force and a mentor to many businesses.

“So, on this occasion, we would like to wish him well. He has been a great leader and for Corporate Ghana, a stabilising force. Corporate Ghana wants to say a big thank you and congratulations,” Mr. Dadey stated.

Collaboration with Asanteman and Asantehene

Mr. Dadey said that the KGL Group is proud to be associated with the Ashanti Kingdom as well as collaborating with His Majesty on the Otumfuo’s Commemorative Gold Coin and other initiatives in the areas of corporate social investments and corporate social responsibility.

Before the final speech was delivered by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the event, separate statements were made by three important dignitaries.

They were Nana Otuo Siriboe II (Paramount Chief of Juaben), Mr. Alex Apau Dadey (a distinguished entrepreneur, who represented the Corporate Organizations both local and foreign operating in Ghana) and Harriet Thompson (British High Commissioner, who represented the Diplomatic Community in Ghana).

Speaking on behalf of the Diplomatic Community in the country, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, said “Otumfuo has genuinely held the people of the Ashanti Kingdom and Ghana at heart, and this is seen in how much you have invested in education, protecting Ghana’s resources and the love that you show your people everyday.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here with you to celebrate you. We wish you all the best for the 25 more years to come.”