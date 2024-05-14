Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong, says head coach Laryea Kingston is determined to lead the team to success.

Ghana’s U-17 team is gearing up for the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship, set to take place at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

Drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin, Kingston and his squad are focused on their upcoming matches.

As the tournament kicks off on Wednesday, May 15, Mr Acheampong, also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), expressed confidence in Kingston’s commitment to guide the team to victory.

“Laryea Kingston himself has a background in youth football, and he has made significant progress since his appointment,”Acheampong told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He led the team to two wins and a defeat in the UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia. Following the games, the Technical Directorate of the FA met with him, and he is now fully motivated for the upcoming tournament.

“He is aiming to win the WAFU tournament and qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). That’s his aspiration, and it aligns with our goals as well,” Acheampong added.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday, followed by their final group stage match against Benin six days later.