The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly has revealed plans for the construction of storm drains aimed at alleviating the frequent traffic congestion plaguing the Mallam-Weija Highway during rainy seasons.

The Municipal Engineer, Dr. Daniel Sowah, clarified that contrary to reports blaming sand winners for exacerbating the situation, the primary cause is erosion.

Sediments washed down from the Broadcasting area to the SCC and Old Barrier areas worsen the situation.

Dr. Sowah said discussions on this issue have been initiated with the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover.

The Minister called for a roundtable discussion to strategize solutions to the problem.

“It is an issue that we are working to find solutions to it and the Regional Minister designate invited us to come and have a roundtable discussion on finding solutions to the challenge

“The stream that discharges water around that area, we realised that this is a stream that starts from the Broadcasting area and carries water from the upstream all the way to the SCC and Old Barrier area. It is not a result of sand winning but erosion from upstream.

“There are gutters but not enough and we are now constructing a storm drain at Baba Dogo to contain the water, and it will lead the water to the Sunda Factory area and around the Old Melcom, we are also working on another drain to help with the situation,” the municipal engineer added on Citi FM.

Commuters were left stranded after a downpour around 4:pm on Monday, May 13. The vehicular traffic continued into Tuesday morning.

Residents had to navigate through the waters to reach their homes.

The traffic situation was a result of both sides of the road being obstructed by silt washed onto the road by the rain, and further exacerbated by several vehicles that had broken down along the stretch.

