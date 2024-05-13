As the nation gears up for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a rallying cry for vigilance to protect the democratic process.

Marking the culmination of his 25th anniversary since becoming the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, he emphasized the crucial role of maintaining a stable environment.

The Asantehene stated that such a peaceful environment empowers citizens to make informed decisions for the betterment of the nation.

In his address on Sunday, May 12, he underscored the significance of safeguarding democracy amidst the political fervor that accompanies election campaigns.

“This year is another election year. Our political leaders are already on a campaign trail and intend many months of combating campaigning ahead.

“After all our past experiences, we should make sure that our democracy is saved,” he stated.

He added, “Nonetheless, we need to know that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that will derail the electoral process.

“People need the right environment where they can make informed choices in the interest of the nation,” he stated.

He urged the populace to remain vigilant and prevent any actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.