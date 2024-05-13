Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the momentous occasion marking his quarter-century reign, emphatically voiced the urgent need to heal the wounds inflicted upon the environment by illicit mining activities aka ‘galamsey’.

The 16th ruler to ascend the revered Golden Stool, underscored the imperative to eradicate galamsey through every conceivable strategy.

The Asantehene’s discourse resonated with a profound sense of responsibility, urging the current generation to honour and preserve the environmental inheritance bestowed by their forebears.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he said.

The Asantehene also cast a vision for economic revitalization, emphasizing the cultivation of Ghana’s economy and the empowerment of its entrepreneurs.

He recognized the symbiotic relationship between environmental stewardship and economic prosperity, advocating for initiatives that would foster sustainable development.

As the nation stands on the cusp of electoral proceedings, the Asantehene’s counsel extended to the realm of civic duty, cautioning against actions that could compromise the integrity of the democratic process.

His appeals reflect a deep-seated commitment to the principles of good governance and the collective well-being of Ghanaians.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s intervention is a clarion call for a unified front against galamsey, a call to action for environmental restoration, economic fortitude, and political stability.