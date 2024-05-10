Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has committed his future to Crystal Palace by signing a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the summer of 2025.

Since joining from Leicester City, Schlupp has become a key figure in the Crystal Palace squad, making 230 appearances across various competitions for the Eagles.

Club Chairman, Steve Parish emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between youth and experience in the Premier League squad.

“In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch,” said the club’s Chairman Steve Parish.

He praised Schlupp, along with Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for not only their on-field contributions but also their leadership qualities and commitment to the club’s values.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

Schlupp’s recent performances have highlighted his importance to the team, including a crucial goal against Fulham and a significant role off the bench in the victory over Manchester United.

The contract extensions of Schlupp, Hughes, and Ward signal Palace’s determination to continue their progress under manager Oliver Glasner, setting high standards both on and off the pitch.