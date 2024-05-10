The Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has assured that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will take over the reconstruction of the stalled Accra Sempe School project.

According to him, the RCC will take responsibility to ensure the project is completed.

In an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Titus-Glover assured that the project would be completed in time to provide the needed education for pupils in the area.

“The RCC [Regional Coordinating Council] will make sure that the project is worked on,” Mr. Titus-Glover he said.

The Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II in a press conference on Thursday, May 9 urged the government to entrust the reconstruction of Sempe Primary School to the traditional authority for its successful completion.

The initiative for constructing millennium schools in the Greater Accra metropolis, including the Accra Sempe School, was undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during Alfred Oko Vanderpuije’s tenure to eliminate the school shift system.

Initially funded by the AMA’s resources, the transformation of Accra Sempe School into a modern educational complex began but was abandoned after the previous administration left office.

The Sempe Mantse also criticized the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, for failing to involve traditional leaders in development projects within the Ga Traditional Area.

He pointed out the lack of engagement regarding initiatives such as the hostel facility for head porters at Agbogboloshie, where permits were issued by the AMA without consultation with traditional custodians of the land.

