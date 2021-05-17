Former Tema East Member of Parliament, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has rendered an unqualified apology to former President John Mahama.

According to Mr Glover, he made some comments against Mr Mahama’s person during a political discussion.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus–Glover

However, after a thorough reflection, he realised his comments were unfair and derogatory, hence, the need to apologise.

“In one of my submissions, I quite remember I said that Mahama’s attitude and comments clearly depicts someone losing his mind.

“But my conscience has not allowed me to rest after about a month ago and I will really like to apologise because those were strong words,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

The former Deputy Transport Minister said that was not his style and therefore he had to make things right by apologising to his big brother and former president.