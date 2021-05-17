The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Akuapem South District in the Eastern Region, has lamented the absence of prescribed textbooks for the new curriculum for basic schools.



The teachers want the Ghana Education Service to, as a matter of urgency, provide the textbooks to be used for the new curriculum.



According to them, the delay was thwarting their efforts in providing quality education in the District.



Akuapem South GNAT Chairman, Samuel Manu, in his address at the sixth quadrennial and 53rd District Delegates Conference at Nsawam, mentioned that though a resource pack was produced during their training, teachers were oblivious of the particular content to educate their students on.



He said that the development “undermines the gains so far made as a professional organisation.”



He wants the Ghana Education Service to act quickly.



He said that the failure to decentralize promotions in GES below the rank of Principal Superintendent had become a major issue for the union.



Mr Manu also called for action to be taken to address the challenges with the system of writing promotional examinations to the highest rank in the service.