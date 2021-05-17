Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Nii Titus-Glover, has described as unnecessary the approach used by the Police in their attempt to arrest a journalist during work hours.

Seven unmasked National Security personnel arrested Caleb Kudah, a broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV together with his colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo on Tuesday May 11, 2021.

According to reports, he was arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry, a restricted security zone.

According to Mr Judah, he was handcuffed, beaten, slapped and kicked in the groin while in detention at the National Security for interrogation.

This, Mr Titus-Glover believes was unnecessary, adding the personnel could have gone about their action peacefully.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former lawmaker said the personnel could have spoken with the managers of the media house and sit down to dialogue over the issue without creating the unnecessary attention.

“I don’t agree with the way the national security stormed Citi FM. They could have taken their time, gone to the premises and sit down and dialogue with the managers of the station and explain that two of their staff have breached some laws for heads to cool down and not storm there with guns and put people’s lives at risk. It was just unnecessary,” he said.

He, however, was not pleased about how Mr Kudah arrived at National Security to film the video in contention.

Going forward, Mr Titus-Glover said there was the need for journalists to do a balanced story to avoid such incidents.