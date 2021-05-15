President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney, has apologised to Accra-based Citi FM’s journalist, Caleb Kudah.

This comes on the back of what Mr Monney described as ‘mis-impression’ of his comments on an alleged assault on Mr Kudah.

“I render my sincerest apology for any mis-impression created that I was insensitive to the plight of the journalists but excited about the excesses by the National Security operatives.

“Indeed, those excesses pass for wickedness at its most naked nastiness. And I totally denounce them,” part of the statement read.

Mr Monney has come under public backlash after he said that the journalist breached the GJA’s code of ethics when he filmed some grounded MASLOC vehicles at the National Security premises, which may have warranted the subsequent assault on him.

However, Mr Monney, in a statement, has disclosed he had sketchy information and reluctantly went ahead to speak to the issue.

“Indeed, I faulted Caleb whom I thought was openly filming a video at the Ministry of National Security before his arrest.

“I, however, added pointedly that the alleged ethical breach did not, and, does not justify the inordinate use of force and intimidatory tactics against the poor journalists,” he added.

Meanwhile, he has urged the Committee of Enquiry set up by the Ministry of National Security to quickly move into action to impartially unravel all the circumstances surrounding the issue.

He added the findings and recommendations should also be implemented with urgent promptitude to give meaning to “our motto as a land of freedom and justice.”