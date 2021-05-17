Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by his Honour Ebenezer Osei Darko, has sentenced four armed robbers to 72 years imprisonment.

The suspects were charged on allegations of robberies and raping a woman carrying a four-month-old pregnancy during one of their operations.

The robbers have been identified as 26-year-old Solomon Quaye alias Cee, Edwin Paa Kwesi, 28 years old, Benjamin Mensah, 22, and Paul Sekyi 24 years old.

Armed robber, together with three accomplices jailed for robbery and raping pregnant woman

According to the Awutu Bereku station officer, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe, the robbers from Agbogbloshie in Accra traveled to the Central Region for their activities.

They are said to have raided three houses prior to getting to the abode of the pregnant woman where they stole and had gang sex with her.

Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe told Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei that one of them was initially arrested in their hideout at Agbogbloshie, and during investigations, he gave away the other three suspects who were apprehended later.

All four suspects received 72 years imprisonment, 18 years each and have been transferred to the Ankaful Prison.

Meanwhile, the pregnant victim and her baby are said to be in good condition.