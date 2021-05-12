The founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama for his exploits.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr Mahama believed in an investment towards the nation and worked at it.

Gabby took to his Twitter handle to extend the goodwill message, urging all and sundry to give the businessman the needed support to help him succeed with his cement factory.

“The fight is not among ourselves as Ghanaians but how we succeed in an ever-integrating Africa in an unforgiving competitive world of producers vs others,” he urged.

The over 100 million-dollar investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.

So far, the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osarfo Maafo have paid a working visit to the factory.

The visit was to enable them have first-hand information on the cement-producing plant and the progress of work so far.

The technology deployed for producing the cement is from Germany and was developed by Haver and Boecker.

Read Gabby’s post below: