The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious homosexual, Muhammadu Auwalu Aliyu, alias Danmaiwaina, 31, whose priority is minors.



According to the spokesperson of the Command, Danmaiwaina was arrested after he was caught red-handed sodomizing a lad.



He said the suspect was arrested on Monday, May 10, 2021, following a tip-off.

In the course of the investigation, the suspect was said to have confessed to the Commission of the offence and stated it was in accordance with ritual requirements.

He stated he went for charms to have special favours from rich and VIP persons in his society, for which his requirement is to defile youngsters of same-sex.



“I have abused the boy for the fourth time after I was offered a charm by a ritualist. He said during my lifetime that I should be doing this action. And according to what the ritualist told me then if I go to anyone that is holding a big position and advise him on what I considered as a crime, he/she will surely listen to me and act on it,” Muhammadu Auwalu Aliyu said to newsmen.