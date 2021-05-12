Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, recently turned 50 years old.

She celebrated her golden age with a big birthday party.

The birthday party came off in Kumasi on Sunday, May 9, 2021, and was a lovely celebration.

The party saw great representation from the Kumawood movie industry with many top stars in attendance.

READ ALSO:

Among the many stars who joined their colleague to celebrate her birthday were Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Emelia Brobbey, Ellen Kyei White, and many more.

In photos from the party, Mercy Asiedu is seen dressed in colourful kente with her husband.

Mercy Asiedu first shared a photo with her husband while expressing appreciation to all the people who joined in the celebration of the birthday.

After the appreciation photo, the actress shared nine beautiful photos showing McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, and the other stars at her birthday party saying:

“What made my birthday extra special is not the fact that you were a big crowd. It is the fact that you mean so much to me. The best part of my birthday was having you guys shower me with love. There is no better feeling than being surrounded by people who truly want to see you happy. The time I spent with you on my day was the best part of the whole party.”

Later, Mercy Asiedu shared three more photos of herself and some maidens at the party.