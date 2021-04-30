Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Oheneyere Mercy Aseidu, has stunned social media with a beautiful loved-up photo with her good-looking husband who is a chief.

In a new photo, the pretty actress was seen in a lovey-dovey pose with her husband as they beam with smiles.

It appeared the two were stepping out to have fun and they decided to do it in grand style by wearing matching outfits.

The actress and her husband were seen wearing the same colour of shirts – red- which had the same inscriptions written on them.

They completed their look with an almost similar pair of jeans which they wore over beautiful sneakers.

She was seen wearing sunglasses and complemented her look with some colourful beads.

After posting the photo, she captioned it: “The journey called LOVE…Don’t give up on love my people.#loveTuesday #mesduahproductions #KumawoodMovies #GhallywoodMovies #Ghana.”