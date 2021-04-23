A primary school park at Kunsu was at the mercy of the skills of some veteran Kumawood actresses who showcased their football prowess there.

Oheneyere Mercy Aseidu, Akyere Bruwaa, and other stars gathered at the park to challenge a select men’s football team to a match.

The stars, kitted in blue-black customized jerseys, could be seen on the pitch with their opponents clad in green jerseys.

It is unclear how the match ended, but the smiles on the faces of the elderly women prove they had fun.

The park was filled with spectators who cheered them on, as others are seen requesting photo opportunities after the match.

Considering their performances, Mercy Asiedu teased “I think I would do better as a coach or footballer for the Black Queens!”

Swipe to see photos: