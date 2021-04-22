Sam George and his wife, Vera
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has taken to social media to show off his adorable daughter.

Mr George posted the photo which spots him assuming a fatherly role to mark the first birthday of the little girl on April 21, 2021.

According to him, she was a bundle of joy to the family and his ‘Alicia-Symonè’.

In the photo, the lawmaker held the little girl in a warm embrace as he offered a peck on her cheek.

George was clad in an orange Lacoste, as his daughter also wore an orange and white flowery dress as they posed for the camera.

Mr Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram.

He wrote: Today, my Princess turns 1. She is an immense bundle of joy that God has blessed us with.

Her smile when I walk in through the door after a long and tiring day makes my heart melt. Make no mistake though, she is as ferocious as they come. A true #LionBorn.

My prayer today is for God’s guidance and protection as she grows into a woman after God’s own heart. Happy birthday my Alicia-Symonè.

The adorable girl adds up to his first son, Andre from his marriage with his wife, Vera.




