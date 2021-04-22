Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said a united front is the only way the party can recapture power.

The party’s post-election analysis, he said, has revealed the party worked extremely hard in the 2020 general election but circumstances beyond them could not guarantee them a win.

“We had a stronger horse with a stronger rider and the election 2020 was a closely fought one. Unity is strength and that is the only thing that can bring the NDC back to power again,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo stressed the party was built on the foundation of unity, hence the need for the rank and file to stay together.

Though he admitted, as a chairman, he couldn’t do everything alone hence consults a lot, he has made the party attractive and much stronger since the beginning of his tenure.

“I have made the party attractive and strong since I became a chairman and have brought a lot of middle, top class, and an array of professionals to the party. This I believe is [due to] a complete implementation of the Kwesi Botchwey report,” he added.