National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that their analysis of the 2020 general elections results has vindicated their position that, no candidate won the elections.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo maintains that no candidate crossed the 50 percent mark needed to be declared president.

“At the appropriate time, we will come out with the facts behind the figures and let everybody know,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Thursday.

Mr. Ampofo’s comment follows a retreat by the NDC at Ho in the Volta region to among other things settle internal party wrangling.

At that retreat, the party also did a postmortem of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results, where it found that the outcome was favourable for the NDC.

He said the analysis convinced them that the “NDC was robbed of victory” based on nationwide figures they analyzed.

“We have reviewed all the figures and based on that, it emerged that we did not loose the elections” he stressed.

The NDC Chairman said they were working on a document to come out with the facts behind the figures to prove their case.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo appealed to party supporters to support the leadership to expose the rot perpetrated during the 2020 general elections.

Listen to him in the audio below: