The former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to a leaked tape that allegedly captured him inciting violence.

He expressed confidence in his eventual vindication, mentioning his clean record in politics since 1993.

“I don’t think that I have committed any crime. I was talking to party people…I believe that I will be vindicated because of my life as a politician, right from 1993 up till now, I have not had any issue with the police. I have not gone to the court to bail somebody. I have no violence case against me” he said in an interview on ChannelOne TV.

Ofosu Ampofo and a former NDC Deputy National Communication Officer are standing trial for conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer and assault against a public officer.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, has granted Ofosu Ampofo additional time to prepare his defence, which is now scheduled to begin on June 20, 2024.

