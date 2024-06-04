One person has been reported dead with about 10 injured in an accident involving students of Yilo Krobo Senior High School (SHS) and Somanya SHS.

Accra-based UTV reported that, the accident occurred after their vehicle with registration number, GG 4311-15 plunged into a river.

The incident is said to have occurred around 5:pm on Monday at Akorley, a suburb of Somanya.

The deceased, a female has only been identified as Peace, aged 14 per an inscription which was on her hand.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Police who responded to the emergency suspects the slippery nature of the road after rainfall.