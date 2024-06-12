Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is surprised the CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Aidoo Boahen is still in office.

He believes Mr Aidoo has failed in delivering on his mandate and President Akufo-Addo should have sacked him by now.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Ampofo stated that, the cocoa industry has been a failure.

“This is nothing personal but he has failed and should have been sacked. I don’t know the key performance indicators (KPIs) that he was given or how they are assessed but it was this government that set up a monitoring and evaluation ministry and they should have effectively monitored what CEOs were doing.

“There are young, hungry and productive individuals who are ready to turn the situation around,” he said.

Mr Ampofo further asserted that, former COCOBOD CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni who is a medical doctor changed the face of the cocoa industry far better than Mr Aidoo is doing now.

“Dr Opuni served diligently and worked hard but look at how he is being treated now. I sometimes pity him because I wonder how you can serve your country wholeheartedly and later be treated in this manner,” he lamented.

In April 2024, a civil society organization, United Voices for Change called for Mr Aidoo’s immediate removal for what they described as incompetence and mismanagement of COCOBOD which has resulted in great losses over the years.

ALSO READ: