Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says he has no doubt the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver on his campaign promises if elected President.

According to him, he was chosen by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his running mate years back for a reason.

Addressing Dr Bawumia and his campaign team during a visit to his palace as part of his ‘Bold Solution’ tour to the Ashanti Region, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II maintained that he believed in the NPP’s flagbearer.

He also emphasised that Dr Bawumia’s humbleness is ‘unmatched’ – a posture he admired.

“He [Bawumia] has not changed. The humbleness is still in him; continue with that.” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

“Continue to respect the views of Ghanaians and explain to them your policies for good understanding. If what you are promising is accepted by Ghanaians are voted you into power, I know you will deliver to developed Ghana for me. We will continue to pray for you” Otumfuo added.

