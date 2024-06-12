Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, currently on his Ashanti Regional tour, delighted thousands of supporters with an impromptu dance display during a youth rally in Kumasi.

The rally, part of the Bawumia Youth Connect series, featured a performance by popular Ghanaian musician Guru, known for his hit song ‘Lapaz Toyota.’

As Guru performed, the crowd’s excitement peaked when he sang the memorable line, “Odo me de car no be ma wo.”

This lyric resonated with Vice President Bawumia, who is often affectionately referred to as a ‘mate’ aspiring to become the “leading driver” in Ghana’s political landscape.

Moved by the music, an excited Bawumia rose to his feet as he gave the thousands gathered a good dance show.

His enthusiastic performance drew loud cheers and applause from the audience who were impressed with his moves.

Watch video below: