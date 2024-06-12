The 26-year-old man who gunned down his cousin and fled to Bawku in the Upper East Region has been arrested by the police.

Fuseini Nuhu was handed over to the Jacobu Police by a relation after he was declared wanted days ago after the incident.

He has since been detained in police cells at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District to assist with investigations and prosecution

It would be recalled 28-year-old man, Kwadwo Oppong was last week shot dead by his cousin at Numeriso near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the suspect shot the deceased with a single-barrel gun, after which he fled the crime scene.

The victim was rushed to Numeriso Health Center for treatment but was referred to AGA Hospital, Obuasi for further treatment where he was pronounced clinically dead on arrival by the medical officer.

The body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.