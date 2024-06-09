The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday, June 9, 2024, visited the King of the Ga State, Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teko Tsuru II at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra.

The visit forms part of activities marking a historic visit by the King of Asante.

This is the second time an Asante monarch has visited a Ga King. The first visit took place in 1946.

The event follows Ga Mantse’s recent participation in the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s ascension to the throne, as well as his 74th birthday celebration.

It was a colourful display of Ga and Asante culture.

Addressing the durbar, Asantehene called for unity among Asantes and Gas as well as among all chiefs in the country.

“The people of Ga and Ashanti must unite to develop our peoples. All Ga chiefs must unite behind Nii Teiko Tsuru II. Unity and development must be our focus in the interest of our children,” he emphasized.

Otumfuo also donated an amount of GH¢500,000.00 towards the Ga Education Fund.



The Ga Mantse expressed profound gratitude to Otumfuo for honouring his invitation. He also called for unity among chiefs in the Ga State.

Also present at the historic event were Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Darkoa Newman, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah among others.

Veteran musician, Amanzeba Nat Brew climaxed the durbar with his popular song ‘Wɔgbɛjɛkɛ’.

Below are some photos by Adomonline.com Joseph Odotei